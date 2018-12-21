Supreme Court: Justice Ginsburg has cancerous growths removed from lung

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove two malignant growths from her left lung.

It's Justice Ginsburg's third bout with cancer since she joined the court in 1993.

The court says the 85-year-old justice had the surgery today in New York and will remain in the hospital for a few days.

The court says doctors found "no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body." The court says no additional treatment is planned currently.

The growths were found during tests Justice Ginsburg had after she fractured ribs in a fall on Nov. 7.

She is being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.