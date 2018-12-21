Sharon man charged in rape, strangulation of minor

Staff report

WARREN

City police arrested a Sharon, Pa., man this morning wanted In the rape of a minor at gunpoint.

Jihaad A. Harrison, 19, of Sharon, is charged with felony counts of rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault and strangulation in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

According to a criminal complaint, a young girl met with Harrison about 11:30 p.m. Monday and he took her to a home along Delaware Street and suggested he wanted to have sex with her.

When the girl declined and tried to leave, she said told authorities, Harrison pointed a gun to her head and raped her.

After, he bound her hands behind her back with cord and beat her, then used the cord to strangle her, according to the complaint.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.