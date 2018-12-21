Seeking cause of fire


December 21, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters spent time Thursday afternoon probing the roof of a home at 1704 Richmond Ave. looking for the source of a small fire.

Crews were called about 3:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the roof and side of the East Side home, but no visible fire.

Firefighters used a thermal camera as they checked the roof for the source of the smoke to find its origin.

A damage estimate was not available. A family inside the house managed to make it out safely.

