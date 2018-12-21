Seeking cause of fire
YOUNGSTOWN
Firefighters spent time Thursday afternoon probing the roof of a home at 1704 Richmond Ave. looking for the source of a small fire.
Crews were called about 3:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the roof and side of the East Side home, but no visible fire.
Firefighters used a thermal camera as they checked the roof for the source of the smoke to find its origin.
A damage estimate was not available. A family inside the house managed to make it out safely.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.