Salvation Army ringer inspires shoppers to give

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Singing Bell Ringer Video Video Damon Kennedy Sr. makes a joyful noise for the Lord while serving as a Salvation Arny bellringer.

For Youngstown native Damon Kennedy Sr., the entrance to Walmart on Doral Drive isn’t just a place to find a cart and start shopping.

The busy spot is his stage, dance floor, office and pulpit.

In addition to ringing the iconic bell, the prolific Salvation Army volunteer sings, dances, tells jokes, preaches and even connects people in need with the organization’s social services.

“He goes above and beyond. He comes in on days he doesn’t need to come in,” said Capt. Erin Rischawy, the commanding officer/pastor of the Youngstown Citadel Corps.

To which 61-year-old Kennedy said: “I don’t want to take a day off.”

Despite the cold, he energetically waves his arms while ringing the bell and flashes visitors a warm smile that extends to his eyes.

But what’s most memorable is his voice. With the help of a speaker he brings, he can be heard from the other end of the parking lot.

Although this is only his second year volunteering

with the organization, Kennedy’s zeal has inspired shoppers to make return visits.

“Some people come four times a day. They say they be feeling sad, but they come and see me, because they know I’ll cheer them up,” Kennedy said. “They say, ‘You make my day.’”

While some appreciate his energy, others seek counsel from Kennedy, Rischawy said.

When Kennedy returns from his shift, he asks Salvation Army employees what to tell people in need of a meal or a warm place to sleep.

“We constantly give him information. He tells others how they can get help,” Rischawy said.

His enthusiasm and faithfulness have inspired Walmart shoppers to open their wallets.

Last year, he raised more than $7,000.

“I always tell them they need to give me two buckets!” Kennedy said.

He hopes to up the ante this year.

“He has a personal goal to raise $50,000 this year through the kettle effort,” said Rischawy.

Donations to the Salvation Army holiday kettles fund its programs throughout the year, such as the food pantry, senior program and community center.

Personally, Kennedy – who has worked a variety of odd jobs – is inspired by the pervasive problem of hunger.

“My goal in life is to feed the starving people around the world. Last time I checked, there was over 280 million people that need to be fed,” he said.

Those who want to experience Kennedy’s infectious spirit this holiday season can find him at Walmart

today, Saturday and Monday.

“Everyone needs to meet him,” Rischawy said.