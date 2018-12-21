Safety event set


December 21, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the Mahoning Valley Safety Council will host an event about record-keeping for the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel hall, located at 343 Via Mt. Carmel. Brian Zachetti , Bureau of Workers’ Compensation industrial safety consultant specialist, will talk about the guidelines for recordable and nonrecordable workplace injury interpretations. The cost to attend is $25 for chamber members; $35 for nonmembers. Visit regionalchamber.com for information.

