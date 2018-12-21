POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Liberty and Girard:

LIBERTY

Dec. 14

Assault: A Townsend Avenue woman alleged her boyfriend, of Youngstown, punched her three times in the chest during an argument apparently related to money.

Drugs: After pulling a vehicle over on Belmont Avenue, authorities charged Addison D. Popescu, 21, of Euclid Boulevard, Liberty, with tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, drug abuse and drug possession; Maxwell R. Cozadd, 24, of Stewart Avenue Northwest, Warren, with possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia; Justin E. Clark, 34, of U.S. Route 322, Orwell, with possessing drug-abuse instruments; and arrested Nicholas J. Aulet, 29, of Homeview Avenue, Leavittsburg, on a Howland warrant. Several spoons, as well as capped and uncapped needles with suspected drug residue, were found; in addition, Popescu gave a false name and refused to identify herself, a report showed.

Drug paraphernalia: After pulling them over near Belmont Avenue and Interstate 80, officers charged Tiffany A. Patterson, 51, of Springdale Avenue, Youngstown, and Anthony G. Underwood, 59, of Dryden Avenue, Youngstown, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Three suspected crack-cocaine pipes with burn marks were found, police alleged.

Dec. 15

Arrest: After getting information about a possible missing person, police charged Amber McConahy of McGuffey Road, Youngstown, with making a false alarm, a first-degree misdemeanor. An investigation revealed that McConahy, 40, provided false information to her parents, which caused them to file a missing-persons report on her behalf, authorities alleged.

Weapon: A caller reported having heard two gunshots in or near the 3600 block of Belmont Avenue, though police received no reports that anyone was injured.

Theft: An Oakland Drive woman alleged a Campbell man, 43, removed $40 from a table in her apartment.

Dec. 16

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 200 block of Goldie Road resulted in the arrest of Jalon Thompson, 25, of Pembrook Road, Youngstown, who was wanted on a city warrant. Thompson also was charged with driving under suspension.

Dec. 17

Arrest: Canfield police at the Mahoning County jail handed Jalhen A. Moses, 22, to Liberty authorities. Moses, of Hadley Avenue, Liberty, was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Assault: Officers responded to a report that juveniles on Holly Drive were being threatened before a 16-year-old girl showed them a video in which she purportedly was hit in the head.

Theft: A man alleged a Youngstown woman, 62, stole miscellaneous property from his Aurora Circle home that included groceries and a cleaning utensil.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle in the 10 block of Tuttle Lane was found with a slice mark on a driver’s-side tire’s sidewall.

Assault: A school resource officer received a report that a student kicked a 9-year-old fellow student’s chest on a school bus near E.J. Blott Elementary School on Shady Road.

Menacing: A Leslie Lane man told officers his wife’s former boyfriend and his girlfriend sent unwanted text messages and threatened to beat him up, possibly related to a civil suit between the wife and the former boyfriend.

Dec. 18

Aggravated menacing: A Hadley Avenue man alleged that while at a friend’s Macedonia home, the friend shot at him and another man as they backed out of the driveway. Neither the men nor the vehicle struck, however.

Recovered property: A Hubbard man found his iPhone in a mailbox to a residence in the 200 block of East Liberty Street.

GIRARD

Dec. 14

Theft: A woman noticed her $1,390 iPhone missing while staying at a residence in the 200 block of East Liberty Street.

Dec. 15

Theft: A Smithsonian Street man reported a United Parcel Service package that contained $95 worth of merchandise was likely stolen from his front porch after having been delivered.

Dec. 17

Animal complaint: A North Avenue woman reported a neighbor’s dog attacked her dog.

Criminal mischief: An East Prospect Street woman told officers someone intentionally spread nails on her driveway and its approach.

Breaking and entering: Someone broke a window and entered the Girard Wok Chinese Restaurant, 44 W. Liberty St., then took an undisclosed sum of money from a cash register.

Dec. 18

Arrest: A traffic stop near Church Hill Road led to Stacy L. Augustine’s arrest. Augustine, 28, of Beechwood Avenue, Girard, was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Dec. 19

Theft: A Gary Avenue man noticed a tool bag and a variety of hand tools were missing from his car.