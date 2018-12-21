Ohio unemployment rate unchanged from October to November

COLUMBUS (AP)

State officials say Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from October to November.

The state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.6 percent last month, down from 4.9 percent in November 2017.

The national rate was 3.7 percent, unchanged from October and down from 4.1 percent in November 2017.

The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 5,200 from October to November.

The agency reports job gains in professional and business services; educational and health services; trade, transportation, and utilities; and other services exceeded losses in information; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality. Government employment decreased by 600.

The state reports a gain of 1,400 manufacturing jobs last month and a loss of 200 jobs in construction and mining and logging.