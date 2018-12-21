mahoning county Indictments

A county grand jury Thursday indicted these people on these charges:

Taquashon Ray, 22, Wakefield Avenue, Poland, burglary.

Darius Holcomb, 33, West Ravenwood Avenue, two counts of domestic violence and two counts of felonious assault.

Courtney Paulin, 30, Main Street, Washingtonville, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alvin Ward, 58, Upland Avenue, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Damon L.B. Lopez, 21, East Judson Avenue, and Lavell Collins, 20, Hollywood Avenue, Boardman, being a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence and Collins only, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Brian Donlow, 24, Detroit Avenue, obstructing official business.

Frankie Hudson, 46, Chicago Avenue, possession of cocaine.

James Scaggs, 42, East Philadelphia Avenue, breaking and entering.

Kadamein R. Butler, 22, Victor Avenue, two counts of aggravated burglary, kidnapping with a firearm specification, receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Ren Green Teague, 65, Knox School Road, Alliance, burglary and theft.

Taylor Moore, 26, Nantucket Avenue, Austintown, three counts of forgery and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Richard Vickers Jr., 33, Ruby Court, Austintown, receiving stolen property, misuse of a credit card and operating a vehicle impaired.

Bobby Joe Crockett, 32, Hudson Avenue, escape.

Kevin R. Jackson, 35, Sherwood Avenue, escape.

Lucas Mark Timko, 32, Arnold Drive Southwest, Warren, escape.

Isaac R. Anderson, 25, and Nilyshia L. Anderson, 23, both of Shehy Street, 11 counts of child endangering.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts