Large crowd on hand for fire victims' fundraiser at East High School

YOUNGSTOWN — The community is filling the seats of East High School's auditorium to enjoy the All-City Variety Show, which supports the family of America "Amy" Negron Acevedo.

Acevedo's five children, ages 1 to 9, died in a Parkcliffe Avenue house fire on the South Side on Dec. 9. She was able to escape by jumping out the second-floor window, but was treated for burns and injuries.

This show started about 6:30 p.m. and lasts until about 9:30 p.m. There will be a variety of musical acts in genres including gospel, jazz, rap and hip-hop. Entry is free but donations are requested for the victims' family.

Jay Simon, one of the event organizers, told the crowd the show is a celebration of the five victims' lives.

''We're celebrating them through [music],'' he said. ''Have fun. If you're feeling the music, get in the aisles and dance.''

There will be five moments of silence throughout the show, one for each victim, however.

Michael Mabry of Boardman, one of the many guests, said he is here to support the family and enjoy gospel music.

''Tragedy brings unity,'' he said. ''It gives people the chance to help one another and brings the community together.''