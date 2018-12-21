Home gets 2 grants

POLAND

The Blackburn Home, a senior-living residence, announced it is the recipient of two grants, one from PNC Bank and one from the Youngstown Foundation.

The Ruth Beecher Charitable Grant awarded by PNC Bank will allow residents to enjoy Wi-Fi throughout the facility. The Blackburn Home also received a grant from the Youngstown Foundation that will allow the home to retrofit the walkway/ramp leading to the home’s entrance. This project will take place in the spring.