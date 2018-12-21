METRO DIGEST || 5 fire victims’ funerals Saturday

Fire victims’ funerals

YOUNGSTOWN

Funeral services for the five children who died in a fatal fire Dec. 9 in their Parkcliffe Avenue home will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St.

Calling hours will be two hours before the services in the church.

Officiating will be the family’s pastor, the Rev. Sylvia Luciano. The Rev. Lewis Macklin will assist.

Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The J.E. Washington Funeral Services Inc. is handling the arrangements.

Chief is subject of probe

CAMPBELL

Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik is the subject of an internal investigation of an allegation that he removed evidence from the department, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Campbell Law Director Brian Macala did not specify what was taken, but said it was neither illegal drugs nor firearms. Police Lt. Kevin Sferra will conduct the internal investigation, and if there is evidence of wrongdoing then the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will take over.

If the internal probe finds no evidence of wrongdoing, then the police department will drop the case. Puskarcik will remain on duty unless it is determined the allegations are justified, the TV station reported.

Dog bites police officer

BOARDMAN

An unrestrained dog bit a police officer Wednesday morning on Prestwick Drive, according to police reports.

Police were responding to a domestic incident at the home of Jason Melton, when Melton’s German shepherd, which had gotten loose, ran up to the officer and bit his thigh.

A Mahoning County dog warden was summoned to the scene and told police he had been to Melton’s residence seven times but was not able to reach him.

Melton could not provide registration or proof of a rabies vaccine. He was cited for both violations. Police also cited him for not having the dog restrained.

Early release in child-endangering case

YOUNGSTOWN

A former instructional assistant at Mahoning County High School and juvenile justice center guard is being released from prison after serving 11 months of a four-year sentence for child endangering.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported that Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Thursday granted a motion from Eric Ratliff for judicial release.

A county grand jury last year indicted Ratliff, 52, after authorities say he punished his grandson by tying him to a pole and whipping him with a belt or cord. Ratliff was sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one of the two child-endangering counts.

Ratliff’s defense lawyer said his client has no other criminal record and successfully completed all the required prison programs.

The county prosecutor did not object to Ratliff’s motion for early release.

Seeking cause of fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters spent time Thursday afternoon probing the roof of a home at 1704 Richmond Ave. looking for the source of a small fire.

Crews were called about 3:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the roof and side of the East Side home, but no visible fire.

Firefighters used a thermal camera as they checked the roof for the source of the smoke to find its origin.

A damage estimate was not available. A family inside the house managed to make it out safely.

Ryan backs FIRST STEP

WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan on Thursday voted in favor of the FIRST STEP Act, which will make sentencing and prison reforms to the federal prison system.

The legislation creates a system of incentives to encourage prisoners to participate in recidivism reduction programs, bans the shackling of pregnant women, requires prisoners to be placed in facilities within 500 miles of home and gives judges some discretion to issue sentences below the mandatory minimum for low-level, non-violent drug offenders.

“For too long, our justice system has disproportionately targeted people of color and trapped low-income Americans into a cycle of debt and incarceration,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “Fair and impartial justice is a moral imperative and the great unfinished work of achieving full civil rights for every citizen.”

Appointments at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Mike Hripko, associate vice president for Research at Youngstown State University, is the new YSU associate vice president for External Affairs, Government Relations and Economic Development.

Greg Dillon, associate dean of the YSU College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, has been appointed interim associate vice president for Research, and Severine Van slambrouck has been named director of Research, Compliance and Initiatives, effective February 2019.

The appointments come as a result of a reorganization of the YSU Office of Research into two separate entities — the Office of Research and the Regional Economic Development Initiative.

Earned accreditation

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University School of Technology recently earned continuing accreditation from the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET, the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology.

ABET accreditation verifies that a program meets quality standards involving the breadth and depth of an engineering education, that the program has facilities, faculty and support that allow them to provide strong learning experiences, and that graduates of the program have learned skills in appropriate areas and are building successful careers.

YSU accreditation was granted for the Civil and Construction Engineering Technology BSAS program, the Electrical Engineering Technology AAS program, the Electrical Engineering Technology BSAS program, the Mechanical Engineering Technology AAS program and the Mechanical Engineering Technology BSAS program, through September 2024.

Brookfield school grant

BROOKFIELD

The Strimbu Memorial Fund awarded Brookfield School District a $2,500 grant Thursday afternoon to further incorporate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) and 21st-century skills into Brookfield Middle School’s curriculum.

Principal Toby Gibson accepted the grant during the Strimbu Memorial Fund Board of Directors’ 30th annual Gift Giving at Penn-Northwest Development Corp. in Sharon, Pa.

Feed Our Valley

YOUNGSTOWN

The 2018 Feed Our Valley campaign, sponsored by 21 WFMJ.TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, raised $85,489 and nearly 58,000 pounds of food that benefits the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. Included is $10,000 donated by the Cafaro Foundation.

Over the past 12 years, Feed Our Valley has raised $836,786 and 756,059 pounds of food, Iberis said.