YOUNGSTOWN

The 2018 Feed Our Valley campaign, sponsored by 21 WFMJ.TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, raised $85,489 and nearly 58,000 pounds of food that benefits the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. Included is $10,000 donated by the Cafaro Foundation.

Over the past 12 years, Feed Our Valley has raised $836,786 and 756,059 pounds of food, Iberis said.