BUSINESS DIGEST || Event for minorities

Event for minorities

WARREN

The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership invites minority-owned construction and trades businesses to an informational event from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St. The featured speaker will be Shawn Carvin of Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

Attendees will learn how to be registered for the partnership’s vendor list and about 2019 projects.

The Minority Business Assistance Center will be on hand to provide information about technical assistance, access to capital and contract assistance.

Safety event set

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced the Mahoning Valley Safety Council will host an event about record-keeping for the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel hall, located at 343 Via Mt. Carmel. Brian Zachetti , Bureau of Workers’ Compensation industrial safety consultant specialist, will talk about the guidelines for recordable and nonrecordable workplace injury interpretations. The cost to attend is $25 for chamber members; $35 for nonmembers. Visit regionalchamber.com for information.

Home gets 2 grants

POLAND

The Blackburn Home, a senior-living residence, announced it is the recipient of two grants, one from PNC Bank and one from the Youngstown Foundation.

The Ruth Beecher Charitable Grant awarded by PNC Bank will allow residents to enjoy Wi-Fi throughout the facility. The Blackburn Home also received a grant from the Youngstown Foundation that will allow the home to retrofit the walkway/ramp leading to the home’s entrance. This project will take place in the spring.

Ram pickup probe

DETROIT

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating complaints that the steering can fail on some Ram pickup trucks. The investigation covers about 200,000 Ram 2500s from the 2015 and 2016 model years.

The government agency said Thursday that it has two complaints that the linkage between the steering box to the front wheels can come apart.

USDA proposes rule for food stamps

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is setting out to do what this year’s farm bill didn’t: tighten work requirements for millions of Americans who receive federal food assistance.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday proposed a rule that would restrict the ability of states to exempt work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment to receive food stamps.

The move comes the same day that President Donald Trump signed an $867 billion farm bill that reauthorized agriculture and conservation programs while leaving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which serves roughly 40 million Americans, virtually untouched.

Staff/wire reports