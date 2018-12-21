Earned accreditation

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown State University School of Technology recently earned continuing accreditation from the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET, the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology.

ABET accreditation verifies that a program meets quality standards involving the breadth and depth of an engineering education, that the program has facilities, faculty and support that allow them to provide strong learning experiences, and that graduates of the program have learned skills in appropriate areas and are building successful careers.

YSU accreditation was granted for the Civil and Construction Engineering Technology BSAS program, the Electrical Engineering Technology AAS program, the Electrical Engineering Technology BSAS program, the Mechanical Engineering Technology AAS program and the Mechanical Engineering Technology BSAS program, through September 2024.