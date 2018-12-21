Early release in child-endangering case

YOUNGSTOWN

A former instructional assistant at Mahoning County High School and juvenile justice center guard is being released from prison after serving 11 months of a four-year sentence for child endangering.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported that Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Thursday granted a motion from Eric Ratliff for judicial release.

A county grand jury last year indicted Ratliff, 52, after authorities say he punished his grandson by tying him to a pole and whipping him with a belt or cord. Ratliff was sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one of the two child-endangering counts.

Ratliff’s defense lawyer said his client has no other criminal record and successfully completed all the required prison programs.

The county prosecutor did not object to Ratliff’s motion for early release.