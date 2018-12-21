Co-defendant sentenced in murder case

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Although he said he did not like it, Judge R. Scott Krichbaum honored a deal Thursday for a reduced sentence with a co-defendant in a June murder case

The judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court sentenced Juan Phillips, 34, of Williamette Avenue, to 12 years in prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery for the June 18 death of Oscar Caywood of Cleveland.

Caywood was found shot to death at a Wilson Avenue garage shortly after police answered a shots fired call there. Reports said he was shot several times and his body suffered several hacking and puncture wounds.

A co-defendant, Earl Charity, 32, was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison earlier this month. Prosecutors said they needed Phillips’ cooperation against Charity to help make their case, which is why he was offered a reduced sentence if he cooperated.

An uncle of Caywood’s urged the judge to give Phillips the maximum sentence. He said Phillips is just as guilty as Charity.

“He was a co-conspirator,” the uncle said. “He laid in wait to ambush him. A deal being offered to him is outrageous.”

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said Phillips’ cooperation was necessary because there were no other witnesses available and there was no video at the garage. He said Phillips was able to place both of them at the scene of the crime.

Phillips apologized to his family and the victims as well.

Judge Krichbaum said he thinks the crime is one of the worst he’s ever seen and said Phillips should get the same amount of time, but he added that prosecutors must have thought they needed his testimony or they would not have offered him a reduced sentence. He said he understands why sometimes that has to be done.

“They made a deal with him, and that deal has to be honored,” Judge Krichbaum said. “They [prosecutors] don’t like it, either.”

Phillips will get credit for 163 days he has served in jail waiting for the case to be resolved.