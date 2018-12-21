Chief is subject of probe

CAMPBELL

Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik is the subject of an internal investigation of an allegation that he removed evidence from the department, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Campbell Law Director Brian Macala did not specify what was taken, but said it was neither illegal drugs nor firearms. Police Lt. Kevin Sferra will conduct the internal investigation, and if there is evidence of wrongdoing then the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will take over.

If the internal probe finds no evidence of wrongdoing, then the police department will drop the case. Puskarcik will remain on duty unless it is determined the allegations are justified, the TV station reported.