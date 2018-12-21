Brookfield school grant
BROOKFIELD
The Strimbu Memorial Fund awarded Brookfield School District a $2,500 grant Thursday afternoon to further incorporate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) and 21st-century skills into Brookfield Middle School’s curriculum.
Principal Toby Gibson accepted the grant during the Strimbu Memorial Fund Board of Directors’ 30th annual Gift Giving at Penn-Northwest Development Corp. in Sharon, Pa.
