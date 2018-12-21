Beatitude House gets $20,000 grant from The Youngstown Foundation

YOUNGSTOWN

Beatitude House has received a $20,000 grant from The Youngstown Foundation to complete security upgrades and renovations at its Northside Housing Program.

Beatitude House plans to upgrade the outside lighting, as well as add additional video cameras. Security upgrades are necessary for both the safety of staff and residents. Furthermore, renovations are needed as Beatitude House’s Ursuline Sisters Scholars Program expands and requires a dedicated office space.

“We are grateful for the Youngstown Foundation’s continued support,” said Teresa Boyce, Beatitude House Co-Director.

Security upgrades will begin immediately, and renovations will begin Spring 2019.