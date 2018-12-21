Authorities: Cincy police officer died by self-inflicted gunshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say the Cincinnati police officer whose body was found near a popular park died of a gunshot wound that appears to be self-inflicted.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says Sgt. Arthur Schultz had a single wound to his head and neck area. The 51-year-old Schultz’s body was found in a vehicle in Eden Park on Thursday afternoon.

Coroner’s officials say their lab is still investigating his death.

Schultz had served in the city’s police department for the past 28 years. Chief Eliot Isaac said Thursday he “will be greatly missed.”