No arrest in child-porn raid

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

A search warrant was executed Thursday morning in reference to child pornography at 3909 Dunbar St., police said.

The Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force is handling the investigation.

“Even though the person involved in watching child porn won’t be charged with trafficking, the children being exploited are being trafficked,” said Maj. Jeff Allen, task force commander.

A township patrol officer assigned to the task force has been looking into the case since August, Allen said.

On Thursday, enough information was obtained to acquire a warrant.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported police left the premises Thursday afternoon without making any arrests.

The investigation continues.