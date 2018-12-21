Appointments at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

Mike Hripko, associate vice president for Research at Youngstown State University, is the new YSU associate vice president for External Affairs, Government Relations and Economic Development.

Greg Dillon, associate dean of the YSU College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, has been appointed interim associate vice president for Research, and Severine Van slambrouck has been named director of Research, Compliance and Initiatives, effective February 2019.

The appointments come as a result of a reorganization of the YSU Office of Research into two separate entities — the Office of Research and the Regional Economic Development Initiative.