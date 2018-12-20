YNDC gets $1.5M

YOUNGSTOWN

The Federal home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Program awarded Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. two grants totaling $1.5 million. The two $750,00 grants will be used for housing development projects throughout the city.

One grant will be used to construct three new homes with affordable prices, and the second will be used for the rehabilitation of 20 dwellings for low-income homeowners in the city’s 1st, 2nd and 6th wards. PNC Bank is supporting and partnering with YNDC on both projects, which are set to begin next year.