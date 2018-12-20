Veteran draws millions in donations for Trump's border wall

Associated Press

An Air Force veteran who started a fundraising page to help pay for construction of President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall has brought in millions of dollars.

Brian Kolfage launched the GoFundMe page this week, and it had generated $6 million in donations as of early this afternoon. It says it has a fundraising goal of $1 billion.

In a statement posted on the crowdsourcing page, Kolfage says the wall could be built if everyone who voted for Trump pledged $8 each.

Kolfage says he has contacted the Trump administration about where to send the money.

A triple amputee injured in the Iraq War in 2004, Kolfage went on to serve at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

He did not immediately return a voice message and email seeking comment.