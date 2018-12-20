UPS expects return boom before holiday

NEW YORK

The gifts under the tree haven’t been opened yet, but people are already returning some of their holiday hauls.

Delivery company UPS said that it expects its busiest return day to occur before Christmas for the first time. The company said Wednesday there are many reasons for the pre-Christmas return boom, including more people buying stuff for themselves that they want to send back.

UPS said it expected to handle 1.5 million returns on Wednesday, and predicts another spike on Jan. 3, when it anticipates it will handle 1.3 million returned packages.

Staff/wire reports