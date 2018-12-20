Traffic stop turns up gun and drug

YOUNGSTOWN

A McGuffey Road man was arrested Wednesday on gun and drug charges after he was pulled over for an illegal turn about 1:30 p.m. at South Avenue and East Midlothian Boulevard.

Reports said Marcus Brown, 25, has a concealed carry permit but he failed to inform officers he had the permit and he also had suboxone on him.

Officers found a loaded 9mm Glock semiautomatic pistol in the center console loaded with a 21-round magazine, reports said.