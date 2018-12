YOUNGSTOWN

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, will host a toy giveaway from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants are asked to take identification for each child. The giveaway, intended for children age 2 to 12, is limited to two toys per child.

Call Annie Hall at 330-742-4880 or 330-719-9142 with questions or for information.