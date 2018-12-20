Toledo Police: Suspect in custody shot, killed inside headquarters
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a suspect who was in custody has been shot and killed while he was inside Toledo’s police headquarters.
A Toledo police spokesman says an officer reported the shooting over a police radio and called for medical help.
The shooting happened just after noon today.
Lt. Kevan Toney says no officers were injured. He said he didn’t know what led to the shooting. Police say they are investigating.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.