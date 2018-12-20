Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

AUSTINTOWN

Dec. 13

Attempted burglary: A man reportedly tried to enter a home in the 200 block of Carnegie Avenue.

Fraud: A Kerrybrook Drive resident noticed $500 missing from a bank account.

Fraud: A Robert Frost Drive man reported having fallen victim to a bad-check scam.

Arrest: Police were dispatched to Brookfield to pick up Amanda R. Clark, 23, of Wilkenson Avenue, Youngstown. She was wanted on Austintown warrants charging one count each of tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

Dec. 14

Burglary: To a home in the 300 block of Rosemont Avenue, from which a TV was taken.

Drugs: Police near New and South Raccoon roads cited Robert P. Galterio of North Warwick Drive, Canfield, after alleging Galterio, 33, had a bag of suspected marijuana in his vehicle.

Identity theft: A fraudulent credit-card account was reportedly opened in a South Canfield-Niles Road resident’s name.

Theft: A home-security system was stolen from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Authorities charged Angel L.M. Wright, 22, of Wilson Avenue, Campbell, with theft after a Westchester Drive woman had reported an electronic tablet and a bank card stolen Dec. 3 from her residence. The card was then used to make more than $400 worth of unauthorized transactions, a report stated.

Trespassing: Officers who were patrolling Seventy-Six Drive businesses charged Sheri A. Creech, 55, with criminal trespassing. Creech, of North Lakeview Avenue, Youngstown, was at a truck stop in the area, despite having been warned to stay off the property, police said.

Recovered property: A wallet was found at a business in the 100 block of North Meridian Road.

Drugs: After stopping his car at an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint near New Road, officers wrote a summons charging Alex B. Gutierrez, 41, of New Road, Austintown, with having a bag of suspected marijuana.

Recovered property: An electronic tablet was found in Shaker Heights after it had been reported lost or stolen in the 4200 block of Wedgewood Drive.

Theft: Someone stole a trash can filled with various tools from Home Depot, 6100 Mahoning Ave.

Dec. 15

Overdose: A possible drug overdose occurred in the 1300 block of Burkey Road before the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Fraud: A Pembrook Road resident reported having paid $2,000 for roof repairs, only to see that no work was done.

Misuse of a credit card: A woman discovered her credit cards were used in a fraudulent manner after she had accidentally left her wallet at a Mahoning Avenue fast-food restaurant.

Dec. 16

Theft: Jacquelyne R. Price, 33, of South Roanoke Avenue, Austintown, faced theft and obstructing-official-business charges after being accused of purposely failing to self-scan $417 worth of food, makeup and clothing at Walmart. Price also fled, leading police on a brief vehicular pursuit, a report indicated.

Theft: Justin N. Saltsman, 20, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, and Joshua C. Howard, 23, same address, were charged with intentionally neglecting to self-scan 52 grocery items valued at $272 while in Walmart.

Theft: Authorities charged De-Ajah L. Green, 20, with theft after alleging Green, of Birch Hill Drive, Youngstown, stole an iPhone case and makeup items from Walmart.

Theft: Patricia J. Schimpf of East Liberty Street, Girard, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan 49 food products valued at $282 while in Walmart. Schimpf, 44, also switched bar codes on certain items, a report showed.

Dec. 17

Fraud: A Dunbar Avenue woman told police that after providing her bank-account number, she lost $750.

Theft by deception: A North Meridian Road resident reported having been scammed of $8,730.

Theft: A welding machine was removed from the back of a truck at a Victoria Road business.

Theft: Someone at a business in the 4800 block of Mahoning Avenue broke a vehicle’s window and took a car stereo.

Identity theft: A Nantucket Drive man learned that someone without authorization had used his Social Security number to obtain a loan.

CANFIELD

Dec. 13

Summons: Leah Burgos-DiFlorio, 41, of Russo Drive, Canfield, received a summons charging driving under suspension after she had been pulled over on North Briarcliff Drive.

Citation: A traffic stop resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Stephen Knezevich, 19, of West Main Street, Canfield, with driving 54 mph on West Main, which has a 35-mph speed limit.

Dec. 17

Summons: After pulling him over on Boardman-Canfield Road, police handed a summons to Charles Devellin, 59, of Akron-Canfield Road, Canfield, charging him with driving under suspension.