Retirements on agenda for Girard school board today


December 20, 2018 at 10:56a.m.

GIRARD

The Girard Board of Education is expected to accept the retirement resignation of William Christofil, the Girard High School assistant principal, at today's 4 p.m. board meeting. Christofil has filled the position for seven years. The board is also expected to accept the retirement resignation of Diane Sproviero, who served as Girard High School’s nurse for 16 years.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000


Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$732000


Boardman


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000