Retirements on agenda for Girard school board today
GIRARD
The Girard Board of Education is expected to accept the retirement resignation of William Christofil, the Girard High School assistant principal, at today's 4 p.m. board meeting. Christofil has filled the position for seven years. The board is also expected to accept the retirement resignation of Diane Sproviero, who served as Girard High School’s nurse for 16 years.
