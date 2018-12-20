Probing Liberty fire

LIBERTY

Several fire departments worked together to extinguish a two-alarm garage fire Wednesday night on Colonial Drive. One man, the homeowner, was inside the house at the time of the fire but escaped uninjured.

Firefighters are investigating the cause. Fire Chief Gus Birch said it appears the fire started in the garage then spread to the house. A portion of the house sustained heavy heat and smoke damage, he said.

Several fire departments – Brookfield, Vienna, Hubbard, Girard, Howland and Weathersfield – came to assist because Liberty firefighters were handling ambulance calls when the fire call came in.

