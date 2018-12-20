Girl, 12, drives car toward pedestrian, hits another car Tuesday in Warren, police say

Staff report

WARREN

Police said they would confer with a juvenile prosecutor Wednesday to determine what charges to file against a girl, 12, who crashed while driving a car at Tod Avenue and Buckeye Street on Tuesday night, injuring herself and another driver.

Stanley Elkins, assistant Trumbull County prosecutor for the juvenile division, did not return a call Wednesday seeking information on charges. Other court officials referred questions to Elkins.

Police said ambulance workers were removing Joy Walker, 59, of Sixth Street Southwest, from her vehicle when they arrived for the 8:09 p.m. crash.

Walker had been “T-boned” by the 12-year-old driver, who then fled the scene on foot with another child, police said.

Brandy N. Cross, 20, of Elm Road, meanwhile, told police she was using the Buckeye Street crosswalk when the child approached in the vehicle and attempted to strike her with the car.

The car missed her and ran the stop sign at Buckeye and Tod, striking Walker’s vehicle in the driver’s side and forcing both vehicles off the road. Walker was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

Officers located the two girls at a Ward Street Northwest address, and the 12-year-old admitted driving the vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph for treatment of injuries from the crash.

The police report does not say why the girl was driving the car.