Ohio lawmaker: Improperly provided furniture promptly returned

COLUMBUS (AP) — A state lawmaker says free furniture received by his office was promptly returned when allegations arose that the table and chairs were provided improperly.

The state’s inspector general said in a report today an employee of Ohio Penal Industries wrongly provided the furniture to GOP Rep. Larry Householder at no cost.

The employee, Dan Kinsel, retired as the watchdog launched an investigation of the agency. Kinsel declined to comment.

Householder said he agreed to display the furniture as a way to promote work done by inmates at the agency which provides jobs for prisoners. The jobs include furniture building and vehicle repair.

Inspector General Randall Meyer says fraud was rampant at the penal industries agency.