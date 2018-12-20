Ohio home sales

COLUMBUS

The pace of home sales in Ohio in November dropped 1.3 percent compared with November 2017, according to Ohio Realtors.

“The Ohio housing marketplace posted solid levels of activity in November – as sales nearly matched the month’s best-ever rate set a year ago, while also recording a steady, positive gain in pricing,” said Ohio Realtors President Tiffany Meyer.

November’s average home price of $178,882 is a 2.1 percent increase from the $175,196 average from November 2017. November sales reached a seasonally adjusted rate of $157,655. The rate in November 2017 was $159,684.