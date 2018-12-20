O’Brien in No. 3 post

COLUMBUS

State Sen. Sean J. O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, was elected minority whip, the No. 3 leadership position among Democrats in the Ohio Senate.

“There are a lot of things I want to accomplish in the next General Assembly to help the people of my district and the rest of Ohio,” he said. “Too many small communities in Ohio have been forgotten, and I look forward to giving them a voice within my caucus and within the Ohio Senate.”

The Senate Democratic Caucus re-elected state Sen. Kenny Yuko of Richmond Heights, D-25th, as minority leader.

YNDC gets $1.5M

YOUNGSTOWN

The Federal home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Program awarded Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. two grants totaling $1.5 million. The two $750,00 grants will be used for housing development projects throughout the city.

One grant will be used to construct three new homes with affordable prices, and the second will be used for the rehabilitation of 20 dwellings for low-income homeowners in the city’s 1st, 2nd and 6th wards. PNC Bank is supporting and partnering with YNDC on both projects, which are set to begin next year.

Guilty plea in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

A Tyrell Avenue woman pleaded guilty Monday to shooting at a woman during an argument.

Victoria Armstrong, 19, pleaded to a count of felonious assault with a firearm specification, according to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court filings on Wednesday.

While arguing with another woman outside their West Side apartment complex Aug. 21, Armstrong reportedly retrieved her boyfriend’s gun and fired one shot in the air and one shot toward the woman. The woman was not struck. Armstrong faces up to nine years in prison and a $15,000 fine, but the state has recommended four years, one of which is mandatory. Sentencing is set Jan. 18.

Hamad appeal

WARREN

The appeal of the conviction and sentence of Nasser Hamad continued Wednesday in the 11th District Court of Appeals despite the Howland man’s death in September.

Hamad was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison in November 2017 after being convicted of killing two people and injuring three others who went to his house Feb. 25, 2017, as part of an ongoing dispute involving his girlfriend’s family. Hamad, 49, lived on state Route 46 near Eastwood Mall.

Wednesday’s brief by Hamad’s attorneys continues to argue jurors should have been given an instruction allowing them to find Hamad guilty of a lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter instead of aggravated murder.

Probing Liberty fire

LIBERTY

Several fire departments worked together to extinguish a two-alarm garage fire Wednesday night on Colonial Drive. One man, the homeowner, was inside the house at the time of the fire but escaped uninjured.

Firefighters are investigating the cause. Fire Chief Gus Birch said it appears the fire started in the garage then spread to the house. A portion of the house sustained heavy heat and smoke damage, he said.

Several fire departments – Brookfield, Vienna, Hubbard, Girard, Howland and Weathersfield – came to assist because Liberty firefighters were handling ambulance calls when the fire call came in.

