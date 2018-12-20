NEWSMAKERS

Lin-Manuel Miranda challenged by dancing in ‘Poppins’ sequel

NEW YORK

Working on “Mary Poppins Returns” put Lin-Manuel Miranda in a comfort zone, sort of.

The theater actor, composer and creator of the Broadway smash “Hamilton” knew the film’s director, Rob Marshall, from such stage and screen credits as “Cabaret” and “Chicago.” And he knew the work of the composers, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman of “Hairspray” fame.

But there was one thing that didn’t come naturally to Miranda, even if he’s known as a musical theater pioneer – the choreography.

“I think the dancing was the most challenging aspect for me, because if you watch ‘Hamilton’ carefully, there’s a lot of incredible dancing in there. Hamilton does almost none of it. He’s standing and he’s got a lot of words to say,” Miranda said.

Federal judge rules in favor of BuzzFeed in Trump dossier lawsuit

MIAMI

A federal judge has ruled in favor of BuzzFeed, which had been sued by a businessman for defamation over its publication of an unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities involving Russia and allegations of Russian interference during the 2016 U.S. election.

Judge Ursula Ungaro ruled Wednesday in Miami federal court that BuzzFeed cannot be found liable for publishing a document that had become the subject of official government conduct.

Associated Press