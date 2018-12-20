New Campbell cruiser

CAMPBELL

Campbell City Council is in the process of approving $4,923.83 to partially outfit a new cruiser for the police force.

The resolution approving the use of the funds is still awaiting a third and final reading at council’s next meeting.

The city recently purchased a 2018 SUV for $28,000 to add to the department’s fleet. The department will spend $8,000 more to fully outfit the vehicle for service.

In May, the city received a $20,000 federal grant for use in purchasing a vehicle.

The new cruiser is the seventh in the department’s fleet, though Chief Dennis Puskarcik said in May the department would likely retire an older cruiser once it acquired the new vehicle.