Murder victim's uncle outraged at reduced sentence

YOUNGSTOWN

Although he said he did not like it, Judge R. Scott Krichbaum honored a deal Thursday for a reduced sentence for a co-defendant in a June murder case

The judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court sentenced Juan Phillips, 34, of Williamette Avenue, to 12 years in prison on charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery for the June 18 death of Oscar Caywood of Cleveland.

Caywood was found shot to death at a Wilson Avenue garage shortly after police answered a shots fired call there. Reports said he was shot several times and his body sustained several hacking and puncture wounds.

A co-defendant, Earl Charity, 32, was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison earlier this month. Prosecutors said they needed Phillips’ cooperation against Charity to help make their case, which is why he was offered a reduced sentence if he cooperated.

An uncle of Caywood urged the judge to give Phillips the maximum sentence. He said Phillips is just as guilty as Charity.

“He was a co-conspirator,” the uncle said. “He laid in wait to ambush him. A deal being offered to him is outrageous.”

