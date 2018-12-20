Murder case co-defendant gets 12 years behind bars

YOUNGSTOWN

The co-defendant in a June murder case was sentenced today to 12 years in prison.

Juan Phillips 34, of Williamette Avenue, who pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Pleas Court to reduced charges of involuntary manslaughter for the June 18 shooting death of Oscar Caywood of Cleveland.

Phillips pleaded guilty to reduced charges in exchange for his cooperation against co-defendant Earl Charity, who was sentenced to 23 years to life on prison earlier this month.

Caywood was found shot to death by police answering a gunfire call. He had been shot several times and also sustained several puncture wounds to his body.