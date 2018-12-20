Maroon 5, Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl LIII
Variety.com is reporting that rapper Travis Scott will perform at Super Bowl LIII with Maroon 5 and three other guests.
Sources say Jay-Z, however, is trying to talk Scott out of performing.
