Maroon 5, Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl LIII


December 20, 2018 at 6:13p.m.

Variety.com is reporting that rapper Travis Scott will perform at Super Bowl LIII with Maroon 5 and three other guests.

Sources say Jay-Z, however, is trying to talk Scott out of performing.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$519000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279900