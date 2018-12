Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

AVERY, TRUDY L, 04/16/1965, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS

BOOKER, PAUL TYLER, 01/30/1995, CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT., KIDNAPPING

BROWN, MARCUS ANTHONY JR, 04/04/1993, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPONS

DAVIS, ASHLEY L, 06/28/1988, NEW MIDDLETOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DONNADIO, KAYLIN DANIELLE, 04/15/1997, STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT., PROBATION VIOLATION

THOMPSON, RAKEEM H, 11/08/1990, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., SEAT BELT REQUIRED

VITT, MEGAN JOANNE, 03/05/1975, SPRINGFIELD POLICE DEPT., VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER OR CONSENT AGREEMENT

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BEVLY, DONALD B., 03/14/1959, 08/07/2018, TIME SERVED

BLALOCK, ANTHONY, 04/06/1983, 10/08/2018

BROWN, PAUL DAMAR, 01/25/1978, 12/08/2010

CHARITY, EARL LAMONT III, 04/20/1986, 06/19/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FELDER, CLAY JR, 12/07/1998, 11/21/2018

HASLEY, SHAWTA TROY, 12/15/1995, 09/24/2018

HUNTER, BRIAN K, 08/04/1972, 10/31/2017, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY