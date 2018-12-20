House approves wall funding as shutdown nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House has approved funding for President Donald Trump's border wall in legislation that pushes the government closer to a partial government shutdown.

The House voted 217-185, largely along party lines. The bill now goes to the Senate, where it has almost no chance of passing.

Senators already passed their bill to avert a shutdown by extending funds to Feb. 8. It did not include the wall funding.

Without resolution, government funding for various departments expires at midnight Friday.

Trump had given mixed signals on how hard he would push for $5 billion in border wall funds. But he dug in today, telling House Republican leaders he wouldn't sign the Senate bill that didn't have the money.