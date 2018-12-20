Hamad appeal

WARREN

The appeal of the conviction and sentence of Nasser Hamad continued Wednesday in the 11th District Court of Appeals despite the Howland man’s death in September.

Hamad was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison in November 2017 after being convicted of killing two people and injuring three others who went to his house Feb. 25, 2017, as part of an ongoing dispute involving his girlfriend’s family. Hamad, 49, lived on state Route 46 near Eastwood Mall.

Wednesday’s brief by Hamad’s attorneys continues to argue jurors should have been given an instruction allowing them to find Hamad guilty of a lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter instead of aggravated murder.