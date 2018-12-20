Guilty plea in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

A Tyrell Avenue woman pleaded guilty Monday to shooting at a woman during an argument.

Victoria Armstrong, 19, pleaded to a count of felonious assault with a firearm specification, according to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court filings on Wednesday.

While arguing with another woman outside their West Side apartment complex Aug. 21, Armstrong reportedly retrieved her boyfriend’s gun and fired one shot in the air and one shot toward the woman. The woman was not struck. Armstrong faces up to nine years in prison and a $15,000 fine, but the state has recommended four years, one of which is mandatory. Sentencing is set Jan. 18.