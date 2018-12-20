Fundraiser for fire victims raises $13K

By JOE GORMAN

YOUNGSTOWN

Three of the women who have helped spearhead fundraising efforts for the family of five children killed in a fire earlier this month were there almost from the beginning.

Penny Wells of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, Sandra Murphy, the owner of Flambeau’s Live, and Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, were standing in the cold early Dec. 9 across the street from a 434 Parkcliffe Ave. home where the children died in a fire just hours before.

The three retreated to Davis’ “office,” the Midlothian Boulevard Burger King, and began efforts there to raise money to help pay for the children’s funeral expenses.

Murphy had a fundraiser at her restaurant Tuesday organizers said collected $13,000 for the family. That is in addition to $16,000 raised through the Sojourn to the Past campaign to help the family.

A GoFundMe page set up Dec. 10 to help the family has raised more than $10,000 toward a $20,000 goal. To contribute, go to www.gofundme.com/6jgrkgg.

The three said it is a testament to the people of Youngstown and the entire Mahoning Valley that so much money has been raised.

“So many people in this community have been touched by this tragedy and have come together,” Wells said.

“We’re not an organization; we’re just a group of people,” Wells added. “We’re just three people who got together on Parkcliffe.”

The mother of the children, Amy Negron Acevedo, 26, was injured in the fire and spent two nights in a Cleveland hospital recovering from her injuries.

Killed were her children: Aleysha Rosario, 9; Charles Gunn, 3; Ly’Asia Gunn, 2; and twins Brianna Negron and Arianna Negron,

both 1.

Fire officials have said they believe the cause of the fire, which started on the first floor, was accidental, but they have not yet released an exact cause. The investigation continues.

Murphy had 45 volunteers help out Tuesday, and people donated food, tents and gifts to be raffled off. Others gave monetary donations, Wells said.

Meeting with reporters at Murphy’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon, a couple stopped by to ask how they could help out, which Davis said is not uncommon.

“The money is still coming in,” Davis said.

Davis gave credit to Murphy, who not only was there with Davis immediately at the fire scene but who also planned Tuesday’s dinner.

“This woman has worked tremendously hard,” Davis said.

Two additional fundraisers are scheduled for the family this week.

The East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, will have a fish dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The cost is $8. Call Annie Hall at 330-742-4880 or 330-719-9142 with questions.

There is an All-Star Benefit Concert for the family from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the East High School auditorium on Bennington Avenue. Several local artists are slated to perform. The concert is free, but donations will be sought from those who attend. All proceeds will be given to the family through Sojourn to the Past.

A makeshift memorial at the home for the children has grown since the fire, and some have even left stuffed animals on the porch.