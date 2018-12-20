Free coffee at Sheetz

ALTOONA, PA.

Sheetz announced it will offer customers a free cup of coffee on Christmas and New Year’s days.

The offers will run from midnight to noon Christmas Day and from 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 4 p.m. New Year’s Day, according to a news release.

Guests can walk into any of Sheetz’s 584 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina to take advantage of the offer.

Auto sales forecast

SANTA MONICA, CALIF.

Edmunds, an auto-industry analyst, projects that auto sales will decline in 2019, continuing a trend that began in 2017.

Analysts forecast that 16.9 million new vehicles will be sold in 2019 compared with an expected 17.2 million this year, according to the Edmunds 2019 Forecast and Trends Report.

Edmunds notes, however, that auto sales remain historically high, driven by factors such as low unemployment, high consumer confidence and low gas prices.

Ohio home sales

COLUMBUS

The pace of home sales in Ohio in November dropped 1.3 percent compared with November 2017, according to Ohio Realtors.

“The Ohio housing marketplace posted solid levels of activity in November – as sales nearly matched the month’s best-ever rate set a year ago, while also recording a steady, positive gain in pricing,” said Ohio Realtors President Tiffany Meyer.

November’s average home price of $178,882 is a 2.1 percent increase from the $175,196 average from November 2017. November sales reached a seasonally adjusted rate of $157,655. The rate in November 2017 was $159,684.

Chamber contract

WEATHERSFIELD

Township trustees voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday to renew the township’s contract with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber for customized economic development and related services in 2019, the chamber announced.

It will be the third consecutive year the township has contracted with the chamber for these services.

Under the one-year, $25,000 contract, the chamber will provide the township with “specific services that focus on economic development, government advocacy and marketing,” according to a news release.

UPS expects return boom before holiday

NEW YORK

The gifts under the tree haven’t been opened yet, but people are already returning some of their holiday hauls.

Delivery company UPS said that it expects its busiest return day to occur before Christmas for the first time. The company said Wednesday there are many reasons for the pre-Christmas return boom, including more people buying stuff for themselves that they want to send back.

UPS said it expected to handle 1.5 million returns on Wednesday, and predicts another spike on Jan. 3, when it anticipates it will handle 1.3 million returned packages.

Staff/wire reports