Firefighters look for source of East Side blaze

YOUNGSTOWN — Firefighters were probing the roof of a 1704 Richmond Ave. home looking for the source of a small fire.

Crews were called about 3:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the roof and the side of the East Side home, but no visible fire.

Firefighters used a thermal camera as they checked the roof for the source of the smoke to find its origin.

A damage estimate was not available. A family inside the house managed to make it out safely.