Cops bearing gifts around town today

YOUNGSTOWN

‘Tis the season when city police show up at your door, it’s not always a bad thing.

Members of the Community Police Unit Thursday began giving out Walmart gift cards given to the department by an anonymous donor who has supplied the cards for the fourth year in a row.

Officer Joe Moran decided to give a card to Alanda Lewis, who waves at him every day along with her 7-year-old daughter as they wait for a school bus as Moran passes by.

Lewis also got a turkey for the holidays.

“This card will be a big help,” Lewis said. “Every little bit helps.”

Moran also dropped off a card to Mohammed Hassen and his family.

