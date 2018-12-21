Commission votes to lift state oversight of Niles

NILES

More than four years after millions in deficit spending led to a fiscal emergency declaration from the state auditor, the fiscal commission agrees that Niles has finally righted the ship.

The Financial Planning and Supervision Commission — the state-created panel overseeing city finances since October 2014 when the declaration was issued — voted unanimously Thursday to request the state to lift the fiscal emergency declaration.

“The city no longer has any deficit funds and everything is ending in positive balances for this year and all of 2019,” Tim Lintner, one of the city’s two fiscal supervisors, told the commission before the vote on the resolution.

“Where [Niles] is today is pretty amazing,” agreed commission chairman Quentin Potter.



Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.