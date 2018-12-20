Chamber contract

WEATHERSFIELD

Township trustees voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday to renew the township’s contract with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber for customized economic development and related services in 2019, the chamber announced.

It will be the third consecutive year the township has contracted with the chamber for these services.

Under the one-year, $25,000 contract, the chamber will provide the township with “specific services that focus on economic development, government advocacy and marketing,” according to a news release.